Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

