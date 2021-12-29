Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Banner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Banner by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

