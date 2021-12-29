Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.