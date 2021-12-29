Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

