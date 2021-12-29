Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Knowles by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,370 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

KN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

