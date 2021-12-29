Thomas Edward Zelibor Sells 72,329 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $1,224,529.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Edward Zelibor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of Lightwave Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $1,810,136.16.

Lightwave Logic stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

