Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after buying an additional 127,016 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2,385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 201,970 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

