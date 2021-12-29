WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 15,769 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.04. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,381,298 shares of company stock worth $28,812,093. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

