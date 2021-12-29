Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 87,971.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

