WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zscaler by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $324.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.33. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,037,262 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

