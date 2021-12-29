Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 21,598 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CIEN stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $77.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ciena by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

