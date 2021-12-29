Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

SNBR stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

