Allan M. Fox Sells 61,638 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RGNX stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

