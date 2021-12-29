Contrasting Copa (NYSE:CPA) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and Copa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Copa 0 2 5 1 2.88

Copa has a consensus price target of $98.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -76.03% N/A -18.61% Copa -22.24% -13.66% -4.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Copa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.07 -$4.55 billion ($4.72) -0.10 Copa $801.00 million 4.36 -$607.06 million ($5.72) -14.42

Copa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. Copa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

