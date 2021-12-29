Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 23,628 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32.

On Monday, November 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30.

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day moving average of $265.77.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

