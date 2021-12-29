Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 23,628 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32.
- On Monday, November 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30.
- On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.
- On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.
- On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day moving average of $265.77.
Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
