Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

