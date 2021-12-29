CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.