State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,109 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after buying an additional 159,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

