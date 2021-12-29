Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

