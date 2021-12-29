Strs Ohio Has $40,000 Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 93.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

