Strs Ohio Invests $35,000 in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

