State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after buying an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

