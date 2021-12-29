State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.46. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 1.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

