Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

