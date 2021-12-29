Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LFG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $189,000.

