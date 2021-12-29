Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 3,400 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

