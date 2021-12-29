Strs Ohio Has $59,000 Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

