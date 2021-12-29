3,000 Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,168,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,358,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JANX opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

