Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vaxart by 154.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vaxart by 244,564.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 705.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.19. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

