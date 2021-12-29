Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.61. Trevena shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,634,333 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

