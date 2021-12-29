CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.52

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 1931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

