Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.60

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 4580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,616. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

