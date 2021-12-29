Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.60

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 4580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,616. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.
About Envista (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
