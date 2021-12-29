eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report sales of $249.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.32 million to $257.22 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $544.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $679.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

