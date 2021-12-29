Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 1-Year High at $343.30

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $343.30 and last traded at $343.30, with a volume of 183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.67.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,047,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total transaction of $207,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,694 shares of company stock valued at $64,968,400 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

