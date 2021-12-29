Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.09

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 2898311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

