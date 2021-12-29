Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.86

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.86 and last traded at $154.35, with a volume of 150721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.