Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.10 million and the lowest is $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

