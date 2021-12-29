$12.39 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report sales of $12.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $13.81 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.94. Merus has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.