Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,394.03

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,394.03 ($32.18) and traded as low as GBX 2,270 ($30.51). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,270 ($30.51), with a volume of 9,432 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,394.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,518.35.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.