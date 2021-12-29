Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.53

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $5.82. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 228,611 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $173.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

