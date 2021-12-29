MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.90

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.27. MediWound shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 63,203 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.