Critical Contrast: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 235.05%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than BioAtla.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A BioAtla N/A -43.41% -36.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and BioAtla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $11.28 million 16.09 -$159.55 million N/A N/A BioAtla $430,000.00 1,667.04 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies.

Summary

BioAtla beats DBV Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk, as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont, and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

