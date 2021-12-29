$209.48 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $209.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.90 million to $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $206.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $809.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

