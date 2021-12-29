Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.64

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.64 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 62.14 ($0.84). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.84), with a volume of 128,242 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Carol Kavanagh bought 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899.34 ($13,307.35).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

