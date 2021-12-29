Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Portillos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 8 19 1 2.75 Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $2,008.04, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Portillos has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.38%. Given Portillos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Portillos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.98 billion 8.24 $355.77 million $24.92 70.34 Portillos $455.47 million 2.89 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Portillos.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 9.88% 30.92% 10.61% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Portillos on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.