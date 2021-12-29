$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.93. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $246.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

