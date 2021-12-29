McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.09

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 225.09 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.97). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.97), with a volume of 10,396 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £201.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.