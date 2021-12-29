Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

