Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
NYSE:IVR opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
