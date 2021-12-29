Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $35.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research firms have commented on LAC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

