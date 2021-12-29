Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.