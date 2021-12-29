Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
LAC stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $41.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
